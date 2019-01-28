Yes, wins at IU have been incredibly hard to come by for Michigan, but blowout victories there have been even more rare:

It was well-documented prior to Friday's game at Indiana how seldom U-M has won in Bloomington throughout the years (had been just 14 times in 80 tries), but much of that talk was put to rest after the Wolverines handled the Hoosiers, 69-46.

No. 5 Michigan won by 23 at Indiana on Friday night. That's the Wolverines' largest margin of victory at Indiana all-time. pic.twitter.com/9bkJElO56i

Prior to Friday, the Maize and Blue had only ever won one game at IU by more than 13 points, a 93-76 triumph there on Feb. 5, 1966.

However, head coach John Beilein is now not only responsible for three of Michigan's 15 all-time victories in Bloomington (2009, 2017 and 2019), but also the largest and fourth largest margins of victory — Friday night's 23-point destruction and a 12-point triumph in 2017.

Blowout wins on the road are, in general, incredibly difficult to come by (regardless of the venue), which makes what Michigan did on Friday all the more impressive.

In fact, it was only the sixth time in Beilein's entire U-M tenure (since 2007-08) that his Wolverines had won a road game by 20 or more points.