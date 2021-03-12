 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Friday Thoughts: In It To Win It
U-M Is In The Big Ten Tourney To Win It, But Will Wolverines Be Healthy?

"Conference tournaments don't mean much" ... or do they?

Michigan's health is in question, especially senior shooting guard Eli Brooks, but the Wolverines don't share the notion that losing early might be better as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

FRIDAY THOUGHTS: In It To Win It. Will U-M Be Healthy?

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Eli Brooks is questionable today with an ankle injury.
