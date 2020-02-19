Michigan fell behind by nine points early in the first half in one of the toughest college basketball venues in the country this year — and no, that’s not hyperbole. Rutgers was 17-0 behind its raucous crowd in the best conference in the country and had U-M on the ropes.

The Wolverines were without junior forward Isaiah Livers, surprisingly sidelined with an ankle injury suffered against Indiana. Sophomore Brandon Johns had given them next to nothing and was in foul trouble, to boot; senior point guard Zavier Simpson put in a great first half but was also slowed with three fouls, and senior center Jon Teske was, once again, in a funk.

Enter little-used power forward/center Colin Castleton and backup shooting guard David DeJulius. Castleton’s huge drive and finish three-point play started at U-M rally from down nine, and his play on both ends (five points, four rebounds and a blocked shot in only 10 minutes) was the spark U-M needed. DeJulius scored five huge points in the comeback run and finished with 10 points.