A former Michigan backcourt was reunited in New York last year when Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. were signed. The two are still together, but they've had a change of scenery. Hardaway and Burke went to Dallas in a huge trade. Knicks moved Kritstaps Porzingis and Courtney Lee were also sent to Dallas on this week for Dennis Smith Jr., two distant first-round picks and the expiring contracts of DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews.

Thank you, New York. To the city, the fans, and the Knicks organization -you gave me an opportunity I’m forever grateful for. Peace and love 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gafdOQurW2 — Trey Burke (@TreyBurke) February 1, 2019

In Milwaukee, D.J. Wilson has upped his game and become a significant contributor on a high level team. He scored 16 points in his best ever NBA game (to date) to help lead the Bucks past Toronto on the road Feb. 1. “It feels good to know the teammates have my back, the coaches trust in situations and such," Wilson told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "It’s just my job to go out there and play hard, execute on both ends of the floor.” He made 3-of-6 triples in the win. “I've got confidence in every three I take," Wilson said. "Whether I miss, make, I think the next one’s going in. "My main priority is not scoring at all; that’s just something that comes and it happened to come tonight knocking down shots and whatnot. I’m just focused on bringing energy, playing hard, playing great defense, rebounding and letting the rest fall into place.” Wilson is averaging 6.2 points per game for the 38-13 Bucks, along with 4.6 rebounds. He scored nine points in a 115-105 win at Detroit Jan. 29. “(He) just adds another dimension to our team," center Brook Lopez said. "He should have all the confidence in the world – he’s a super-talented player, he can do so much stuff and he’s a problem when he’s out there. I think we’re just going to keep seeing D.J. get better and better each and every game.” Other NBA Wolverines:

Trey Burke (Played at U-M from 2011-13), Dallas Mavericks: Traded Feb. 1 from New York but has yet to play for the Mavs … Averaged 11.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game for 10-41 New York ... Shot 41.3 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from long range in 33 games played ... Missed seven games starting Dec. 1 with a knee sprain … Scored 25 points and made 10 of 19 shots in a 109-99 loss at Brooklyn Jan. 25 … Recorded 16 points in a loss at Miami Jan. 27 and 16 on 7-of-14 shooting in a loss to Dallas Jan. 30.

Jamal Crawford, SF, Phoenix Suns: Averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 assists per game for 11-43 Phoenix, shooting 36.4 percent from the floor and 28.7 percent from long range in 17.8 minutes per game (44 games) … Scored 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in a 126-124 loss at San Antonio Jan. 29.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SF, Dallas Mavericks: Traded from New York Feb. 1 … Averaged 19.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for 10-41 New York, shooting 38.8 percent from the floor and 34.7 percent from three-point range … Scored 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting in a loss to Miami Jan. 27, following up with 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting in a Jan. 28 loss to Charlotte.

Duncan Robinson, SG, Miami Heat: Averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for 24-27 Miami … Has played in four games this year and is shooting 33.3 percent from the field and long range in 7.3 minutes per game … Has been back and forth between Miami and Sioux Falls of the G-League, where he averages 20.7 points through 29 games with the Skyforce and is shooting 51.2 percent from the floor, 48 percent from long range.

Glenn Robinson III, SF, Detroit Pistons: Averaging 4.1 points and 1. 2 rebounds per game for the 22-29 Pistons … Has become a little used bench player in Detroit, averaging 13.7 minutes overall playing in 31 of 51 games but very few the last several weeks … Shooting 37.6 percent from the floor and 28.6 from long range. Nik Stauskas, SG, Portland TrailBlazers: Averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the 32-20 Blazers … Shooting 41.9 percent from the floor, 34.4 from three-point range … Has not played much in January, but scored 13 points in 19 minutes of a win over Charlotte Jan. 11. Moritz Wagner, PF, Los Angeles Lakers: Slowed by injury early and has played in 19 games so far with the 27-26 Lakers, spending time in the G-League ... Averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game ... Scored seven points in a loss at Golden State, three on a breakaway layup and one that drew a push from former Spartan Draymond Green.