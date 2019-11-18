In the NBA, former U-M head coach John Beilein coached against Ignas Brazdeikis, Duncan Robinson and Trey Burke in the past week. Beilein has his Cavaliers at 4-8, but they have overachieved at times early this season. Moe Wagner had a career-high 30 points last week and continues to impress on both ends of the floor. He leads the NBA in charges taken with 11.

Moe Wagner is the first NBA player to drop 30 & 15 off the bench since YAO MING IN 2002, per @bball_ref. He’s the first player to go for 30 & 15 in under 26 minutes played since LEN CHAPPELL IN 1967. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 16, 2019

In the NHL, Zach Werenski is currently on a three-game goal scoring streak. He matched the Blue Jackets' record for the longest goal streak by a defenseman (3 GP).

Former Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach John Beilein coached against 3 of his former players this past week. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Nov. 17

Ignas Brazdeikas, New York Knicks

Had 2 points on 1-for-2 shooting in 4 minutes during a loss to the Knicks on Nov. 10 ... Averages 1.5 points per game in 4 appearances so far this season for the 3-10 Knicks. He will likely go back-and-forth between the Knicks and its G-League affiliate. Brazdeikis, in his G-League debut, had 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and five turnovers on 6-for-13 shooting and 3-for-5 on three-pointers.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Averages 7.3 points, 3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 3 appearances on the season ... Had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists on Nov. 10 in a win over the Hornets ... Had 5 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists in a win over the Cavaliers on Nov. 17 ... The 76ers are 8-5. Burke played against his college coach John Beilein this past week; From Sixers Wire: The Cavs coach had nothing but praise for him: "He’s good. He’s got a great in-between game. He really is a guy who has a lot of courage when he plays, he’s not afraid to make or take the tough shot. He did it so many times for us. This is so unique to be able to do this. I love him, he was the National Player of the Year, a three-star recruit got the Wooden Award, and he’s had a good pro career, but he’s a young guy right now. He still has a lot of good basketball left in him." Burke has a lot of respect for Beilein as he was the one who really grew and developed him into an NBA player. "I think just the accountability. He held each player accountable, to the same standards, he didn’t treat no one special. He didn’t treat this guy better than that guy or this guy. Everyone was held to the same standard, the same level, of accountability. I think that’s what got the respect from his players and he trusted us, we trusted him as well."

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Averages 11 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game ... Had 9 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist on Nov. 11 in a loss to the Celtics ... Had 12 points and 4 rebounds in a loss to the Knicks on Nov. 14 ... Scored 4 points, dished out 3 assists and brought down 1 rebound on Nov. 16 in a win over the Raptors ... The Mavericks are 7-5.

Luka goes behind the back to find Tim Hardaway Jr. for 3⃣!#MFFL



2nd quarter underway on @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/dbdl6a1Tek — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2019

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

Had 8 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists on Nov. 10 in a loss to the Suns ... He injured his thumb in the game and had surgery on it last week to repair ligament damage. LeVert is reportedly out 4-6 weeks. He is averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game on the season for the 5-7 Nets.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest ... Had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists on 5-of-11 shooting in a Nov. 11 loss to the Jazz ... Scored 11 points and grabbed 1 rebound on Nov. 13 in a loss to the Lakers ... Had 4 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist in a loss to the Celtics on Nov. 15 ... Did not score (0-7 on field goals) but had 5 rebounds and 3 assists on Nov. 17 in a loss to the Pelicans ... The Warriors are 2-12.

“We’re not concerned... he’s going to make shots. He’s a great shooter. He just has to get comfortable in the league.”



Steve on the rookie Jordan Poole 👏 pic.twitter.com/rs88jBUiT6 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 16, 2019

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Averages 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game ... Scored 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting and 3-for-8 from three and brought down 2 rebounds in a win over the Pistons on Nov. 12 ... Had 11 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in a win over the Cavaliers on Nov. 14 ... Had 15 points on 6-for-10 from the floor and 3-for-6 from three-point range in a win over the Pelicans on Nov. 16 ... The Heat are 9-3.

Heat close the 3rd quarter with a steal and a Duncan Robinson buzzer-beating 3 pic.twitter.com/ueEwLgRFz2 — GoatWorldSports (@GoatWorldSport1) November 17, 2019

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Averages 10.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game ... Had 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in a loss to the Jazz on Nov. 11 ... Had 9 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists and shot 4-of-5 from the floor on Nov. 13 in a loss to the Lakers ... Had 9 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist in a loss to the Celtics on Nov. 15 ... Had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in a loss to the Pelicans on Nov. 17 ... The Warriors are 2-12.

LeBron James when defended by Glenn Robinson III last night in 4:01 matchup minutes:



2 points

4 assists

2 turnovers

1/6 FG

0/3 3PT pic.twitter.com/RzYDXsWSsS — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 14, 2019

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Averages 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest ... Had 12 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in a Nov. 13 loss to the Celtics ... Scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a win over the Timberwolves on Nov. 15. He also drew 3 charges in the game on the defensive end ... Scored 12 points, brought down 3 rebounds and had 3 assists in a loss to the Magic on Nov. 16 ... The Wizards are 3-8.

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Saw game action, playing 6 minutes in a Nov. 16 blowout win over the Hawks ... Walton hit a three-pointer, finishing the game with 3 points and 1 assist. The Clippers are 8-5.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 2 points per game in 5 appearances this season ... Had 5 points on 2-for-3 shooting in a win over the Pacers on Nov. 16 ... The Bucks are 9-3.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Nov. 17

Former Michigan Wolverines hockey player Zach Werenski has scored a goal in each of his last three games for the Columbus Blue Jackets. (AP Images)

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has 3 assists on the season for the 11-8-2 Stars ... Had an assist on Nov. 16 against the Oilers.

LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has 2 goals and 8 assists on the season for the 12-6-2 Avalanche ... Had 2 assists in an overtime win over the Canucks on Nov. 16

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has 3 goals and 5 assists on the season for the 12-8-1 Jets ... Had an assist in a win over the Panthers on Nov. 14 ... Recorded an assist against the Lightning in a Nov. 16 victory.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

Returned from an upper-body injury that held him out since Oct. 23 ... played in a loss to the Sharks on Nov. 16 ... The Red Wings are 7-12-3.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury ... The Capitals are 15-3-4. Hagelin has 5 assists on the season.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Had an assist in a loss to the Devils on Nov. 10 ... Had 2 assists on Nov. 16 in a loss to the Avalanche on Nov. 16 ... Has 2 goals and 12 assists on the season for the 10-7-4 Canucks.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has 1 goal and 3 assists on the season ... Scored a goal in a loss to the Devils on Nov. 15 ... Recorded an assist in a win over the Maple Leafs on Nov. 16 ... The Penguins are 11-7-2.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Has appeared in two games this season for the 12-3-5 Bruins.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Had an assist in a win over the Golden Knights on Nov. 10 ... Scored a goal in an overtime win over the Ducks on Nov. 12 ... Had an assist in an overtime loss to the Kings on Nov. 14 ... Larkin has 6 goals and 10 assists on the season for the 7-12-3 Red Wings.

Dylan Larkin is a hero for the #RedWings, tying the game with 37 seconds left! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/FYTHLoeC48 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 13, 2019

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has 2 assists on the season for the 10-9-3 Golden Knights ... Has appeared in 21 games. From CBS Sports: Recorded a pair of hits and a game-high four blocked shots in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames. Merrill asserted himself well in this blowout loss, with his aggressive showing punctuated by a two-minute roughing penalty. The depth defenseman still hasn't recorded a point in close to a month, but he clearly makes an impact in other ways.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Suffered a broken foot on Oct. 25 against the Capitals and is expected to miss several weeks with the injury.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Had 3 goals in the past week, coming against the Red Wings (Nov. 10), Kings (Nov. 16) and Flames (Nov. 17). He also had 1 assist in each of the Kings and Flames games ... Has 8 goals and 12 assists on the season ... The Golden Knights are 10-9-3. From Las Vegas Review-Journal: Pacioretty has two straight multipoint games and has scored in five of his past six. He finished off a 2-on-2 rush with Karlsson by sending a BB past Cam Talbot’s glove for a 3-0 lead with 11:47 remaining in the third period.

Just a laser of a shot from Max Pacioretty 🚨 pic.twitter.com/8PmQThGNQU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2019

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and was expected to miss six weeks from that point ... Has yet to play this season.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has appeared in all 18 games for the 8-8-2 Rangers ... Has 1 goal and a 6 assists on the season. From NY Post: So far this year, he has one goal and seven points through 17 games, in a very different context of the young Blueshirts. But he still tries to push for offense, especially aggressive pinching at the blue line, which can look bad when it results in an odd-man rush the other way. “I’m OK [with it] if there’s a forward behind him,” Quinn said with a smile. “Those are reads — and not just him — I think our ‘D’ need to make better decisions when to get involved offensively.”

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Is currently on a three-game scoring streak ... Has scored a goal this past week against the Canadians and the Blues, and had an assist in the Canadiens game ... Has 6 goals and 4 assists on the season ... The Blue Jackets are 7-8-4. From SB Nation: Werenski is averaging .72 goals per 60 minutes he is on the ice and 1.26 points per every 60 minutes he is on the ice. Werenski is generating rebound chances, finding the back of the net at a consistent rate, and helping carry the anemic Columbus offense. Werenski is also beginning to emerge defensively. He will never be a shutdown player on the level of Seth Jones or Ryan Murphy(when healthy), but he can hold his own in the defensive zone.