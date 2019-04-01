In the Sweet 16, Michigan’s offense ended up being its undoing against Texas Tech. Going up against one of the best defenses in recent college basketball history, the Wolverines struggled mightily and posted their worst points per possession (0.711) of the season.

Its effective field goal percentage of 33.7 was also its lowest output of the season as Michigan’s offense could not get anything going against the Red Raiders.

How emblematic was this performance of Michigan’s offensive struggles this season? With the season over, looking deeper at how this offense compares to John Beilein’s other offenses, the Wolverines weren’t too far off. It was this performance in the NCAA Tournament that was so far off.

Here’s a look at Michigan’s offenses under Beilein: