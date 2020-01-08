U-M could probably get by without its ‘A’ game defensively against a Boilermakers team that struggles to shoot on the road, but road games at Minnesota and Iowa loom. And if Purdue gets some of the looks the first three opponents have, they’re capable of knocking them down, too.

ANN ARBOR, MI — If Michigan is going to compete for a Big Ten title this year, its leaky defense needs to get fixed in a hurry. The Wolverines have given up 83 points and 48 percent field goal shooting on averaging in three games, were poor in transition in a loss at Michigan State and have plenty to work on heading into Thursday night’s game with Purdue.

Head coach Juwan Howard knows it needs to get better on both ends.



“That was one of the areas Michigan State really beat us up in, transition,” Howard said. “Giving up 21 points … it’s not like we have the habits of [not] getting back in transition and eliminating those points. Our thing was we had bad communication, a lack of communication where some of their guys were able to get open for three, get to the basket, maybe we had two guys to the ball.

"We saw on film, guys watched it after the game on the bus, in apartments, in the hotel. That’s the beauty of our team. Guys are so wired to try and search and see how they can get better. It’s great that they enjoy watching film and try to figure out how to find answers where we can get better.”

It didn’t help that junior Isaiah Livers was sidelined with a groin injury, either.

Regardless, it starts with better communication on the defense end, assistant Saddi Washington said after MSU put up 87 points Sunday. Nearly a quarter of them came in transition, an “area of emphasis” going into the game.

“We always know it’s a strong point of their game … I think we’ve got to do a better job corralling the ball, but they do a good job just spraying to open guys, whether they’re getting lay-ups or trying to find guys on the perimeter for open threes,” he said.

“… It’s a point of emphasis, for sure. It’s why [Howard] is always holding up a PJ Tucker sign during games. When you come into many arenas in the Big Ten and we are coming to town, it’s going to be loud in there. So … the second half when you’re away from your bench, that’s when the level of communication has to go up another notch.”

Howard has stressed it, and he’s confident it will improve.

“Last game was very disappointing to see that we allowed 54 percent,” he said. “We eliminated the points in the paint, beat them in that category, took care of the basketball, but transition buckets were critical. Our defense will improve. I trust it will.”

LIVERS STILL IN DOUBT

Livers remains day-to-day with his groin injury, though most believe he’ll be out at least another week.

“No update yet,” Howard said. ”Just praying that he continues to heal day by day, which he is, improving day by day, and see how it goes from there.”