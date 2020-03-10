Howard wasn’t buying into the cliché about beating a team three times in a year when he met the media Tuesday.

Michigan won both games between the two without junior forward Isaiah Livers, both in hostile territory. Howard said again yesterday during a conference call that a win in Madison Square Garden felt like enemy territory, even though U-M gave up a home game to play there. His team also handed the Scarlet Knights their only loss in Piscataway, N.J., one of the toughest places to play in the country this year.

Michigan’s Juwan Howard is about to partake in his first Big Ten Tournament as U-M’s head coach, and Rutgers is the first-round opponent. The Wolverines struggled down the stretch in conference play, but Rutgers appears to be one of the best match-ups the Wolverines could have asked for in the 8-9 game.

“It’s hard beating a team one time,” he said. “I don’t get caught up in beating a team three times. We’ll let our guys play that out and have fun with it. We’re just focused on one game. We have our first game that starts on Thursday (noon), and whatever happens in the past is in the past.”



He used the “one game at a time” cliché, as well, though it’s apt in this case. U-M would play No. 1 seed Wisconsin with a win, having lost to the Badgers at home a few weeks ago, and would be looking to exact some revenge after losing without junior shooting guard Eli Brooks (broken nose).

Rutgers, however, is capable, and Howard is confident his team is mature enough not to look past the opener. Michigan never lost its first Big Ten Tournament game under head coach John Beilein, going 12-0 in openers, and this team will look to continue that streak.

Several of the players have been on two Big Ten title teams and know the drill.

“We have a great group of guys. I’ve stated before they are high IQ ball players,” Howard said. “I look forward to competing out there. Every opponent we faced, [our team] did an amazing job of game planning for the opponent, have always been locked in and focused. They always bring effort, the attitude of getting better.

“We spend a lot of time in film only because they’ve got a coach like me who is big on prep. I’m also big on not giving them too much information to cloud their brains or make them play afraid to lose. We’ll just try to keep it at a level where it’s comfortable, but it’s precise.”

He made it clear, too, that even though he enters as a rookie coach, he’s bringing high expectations with him.

“Am I nervous about this upcoming tournament? No,” he said, insisting the venue didn’t matter. “Let’s go to the playground and play. We’ll go to the playground, play anywhere, man. Somebody’s backyard … doesn’t matter.

"Just give us a basketball. We’re going to show up.”

NOTES

The Ivy League canceled its postseason tournament over concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak. Howard said that got his attention and that he’d address it with his team.

“I plan on doing that today,” he said. “I now recognized by listening to a lot of media outlets, I was always maybe thinking this thing is kind of overblown. Yesterday when it was told to me the Ivy League cancelling their conference play, a lot of NBA, hockey as well as other professional leagues starting to address it, it’s a little different. Everyone’s been extremely concerned.

“I am going to communicate this to our team that our health is the most important thing, so we will sit down with our medical staff and see what’s the best way to move forward while preparing and preventing them from getting sick.”