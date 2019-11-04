There was no panic — nor should there have been with the number of upperclassmen on Howard’s first squad. But of lasting impressions from his first game as Michigan’s coach, exhibition or not, that stood out.

Michigan started and finished quickly in an exhibition win over Saginaw Valley State Friday. The Wolverines were sloppy in between, however, allowing SVSU to crawl back within four points after U-M took a big lead before halftime.

“What I recall was when we had that drought, that team came back and cut the lead to four … just to watch the adversity we went through, looking at everyone’s body language … no one was rattled,” Howard said. “We looked very calm. We looked like a connected team that was together. I think that was a true test as far as how to get yourself out of that rut.

“I think we did a really good job of it. I was proud of our guys for it.”

The Wolverines looked similar to a John Beilein coached team in some respects. They shot 31 triples, making nine, and turned the ball over only 11 times with 11 personal fouls.

On the flip side, there were also plenty of differences. They got to the line 31 times and made 23 free throws, dumping the ball inside pretty frequently. Junior Isaiah Livers led the way with 20 points and added six rebounds, but Howard wasn’t completely pleased with his showing.

“Isaiah had a really good game. I was very proud of him how he competed,” Howard said. “He made some good shots, had some really good possessions out there on the floor where he did some really good offensive stuff, made some tough shots, shot well from three, got out in transition and finished well at the basket.

“Defensively, it was an average game for him. He owned it. Right now, as we speak, he’s trying to be that defensive leader; the two-way player we ask of him. I think he’ll have a really good year.”

It starts Tuesday night with Appalachian State, a team with a new head coach. Howard isn’t quite sure what to expect, but he’s looked at film from head coach Dustin Kerns’ last two years at Presbyterian College and insists they’ll be ready.

“It’s tough to scout a team that hasn’t played. I know they had a scrimmage. They didn’t give us the tape,” Howard said with a laugh. “I understand where they’re coming from. They’re keeping it in house.

“It’s going to be a big surprise. We have to prepare just like how we prepare against any opponent. We’ve got to go out there and do what we do defensively, get active, be aggressive but also be smart. Try to limit the fouls and keep them off the free throw line, limit outside shots and protect the paint.”

It’s the first step to what he hopes will be a special season.

“We have high expectations; high goals,” he said. “We have goals to be a winning team, compete, do well in the Big Ten, try to win the Big Ten Tournament, the NCAA championship … our goal is to win.

“I can’t come in here and tell you we just want to play average basketball. We want to win. That’s what we do, and, why we work hard in practice.. Our guys are competitors, have a super competitive coach. We’ll do everything we can [to win].”

NOTES

Tomorrow night is bobblehead night at Crisler Center, and Juwan Howard is the guy. The first 3,500 fans at the season opener at Crisler Center will receive one … doors open at 5:30 for the 7:00 tip.

The bobblehead shows a smiling Howard opening his suit jacket with a Michigan No. 25 jersey, Howard's number at Michigan.

“Actually, it's not bad," Howard said last week. "I think it needs a little bit more gray hair. Overall, my wife said it could be a little bit lighter. She thought the complexion of the bobblehead version of me is a little bit dark. That's her way of saying I need some Vitamin D."