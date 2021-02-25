And that was before the Wolverines rolled into Columbus and beat the No. 4 Buckeyes, 92-87. The team is a perfect blend of upperclassmen and newcomers, veterans and a big freshman in center Hunter Dickinson who nobody could have imagined would be as good as he’s been.

“I don’t put anything past Michigan right now because of all the veterans they have on the team. Juwan’s team is rolling,” Beilein said. … “They could actually win out, they’re so talented.”

He appears to have a team on a mission and the group to do it, former Michigan head coach John Beilein, now an analyst for the Big Ten Network, said on the Titus and Tate Podcast recently.

Michigan is 16-1 and ranked third nationally, playing as well as any team in the country heading into a Thursday night game at Iowa. Head coach Juwan Howard isn’t looking past anyone and insists his team knows they still have work to do to win a Big Ten championship.

To say @richeisen was giddy talking to @umichbball @JuwanHoward about the team's 16-1 start would be an understatement: pic.twitter.com/Kl2aP8MFD9

Not a day goes by, assistant Phil Martelli said Wednesday, that he, Howard and the staff don’t talk about Beilein’s group of seniors and their impact, the culture they’ve built. That speaks to the humility of the new head coach.

At the same time, Howard has done an incredible job weaving them into a group that’s the best of Beilein and Howard, working inside out through an elite post player while maintaining a lot of the Beilein offense.

Beilein has watched it from his analyst role and is loving every minute. He’s also been professional in his approach to stay impartial.

“I’ve really enjoyed this. I’m on a sabbatical, whether I get back into coaching or not, that’s a whole ‘nother story. This is a great time for me to sit back [and watch],” he said.

Martelli told the story Wednesday of reaching out to John Calipari, Mike Krzyzewski, Tom Izzo and others to keep an eye open for potential assistant openings after St. Joseph released him. Howard reached out to Calipari shortly thereafter, at which point the Kentucky coach said, ‘I’ve got your guy.’

What Martelli didn’t know is that Howard reached out to Beilein, as well, two days before even interviewing for the Michigan job, to get his opinion. Beilein had nothing but praise for the coach, and he’s marveled at how well it’s worked.

The bad news for Big Ten opponents — it doesn’t appear either is going anywhere anytime soon. Howard put NBA rumors to rest last year with an emphatic statement, and he told Rich Eisen Thursday nothing had changed.

“Last season we had this conversation about the opportunity of coming back to a beautiful institution we’ve both been a part of … how it’s a dream job for me, a dream come true,” Howard said. “You know what? Today that feeling hasn’t changed at all, whatsoever.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to impact young men, these student athletes striving during some uncomfortable times, doing some special things being able to manage what they’re managing and not making excuses for it … stars at whatever is thrown their way. It’s not because of me … it’s them. I’m just so proud of our players and how they’ve been competing in these challenging times.”

Proud of the fan base, too, he said, for staying behind them even though they can’t go to games.

“There’s never a time of I tired of hearing that song. I still get goosebumps when I hear that Michigan song [The Victors],” he said.

He let his team enjoy the win over Ohio State for a few days. They earned it, and that’s what college basketball is all about, he noted. But when the postseason comes around, they have their sights set on one thing, and one thing only … spending lots of time in Indiana, where both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments will take place this year.

“When that time comes, I’ll make sure guys pack enough clothes, underwear, socks,” he said with a laugh. “The plan is to be the last team standing April 5. Let’s move there for a month and a half, however long it takes until we finish what we came to do, and that’s to win a championship. That’s our goal.”