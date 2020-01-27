“He was disappointed for many reasons, but overall, he knows that the team is going to miss him,” Howard continued. “He let his teammates down. So …

“Unfortunately for X, as you heard, there’s a suspension,” Howard said. “We have to further look at this thing deeper and deeper and see what we’re going to do moving forward.”

ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan head coach Juwan Howard suspended Zavier Simpson for Tuesday’s Nebraska game, and while details will remain “in house,” he hinted it could be more than just a one-game suspension.

“We have team rules, and unfortunately he broke one of them. There are repurcussions and consequences you have to pay when you break team rules. Anyone, one through 16, I will always hold accountable. If you break a team rule you break a team rule, no matter who you are. There is no one bigger or better than the team.”

Howard said he hadn’t gotten far enough into it to know who would start, but sophomore David DeJulius would be Simpson’s logical replacement. He’s averaging 7.7 points and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the floor.

"We haven’t had a practice yet, so we’re working on the game plan for Nebraska. I had other things on my mind,” he said. “Dave is a huge part of this team. He’s been a rotation guy. Dave as well as his other teammates have to step up and fill the void.

“Every team goes through adversity. It’s been hard to see a team that goes undefeated, so I did not expect to go undefeated. Though a process like this, it defines character; builds character. I love how our team’s been responding, and we have a lot more season to be played.”

Junior Isaiah Livers, meanwhile, remains day to day with a reaggravated groin injury, though Howard said, “He’s getting better.”

“That’s all I can tell you. Day to day.

“We’re not drowning in our own tears or drowning in the lake. It’s not the end of the world. The mood of our team is we’re solution based. Roll up our sleeves, figure out how we can get better as a group. Guys are in the gym working hard. We had a great practice yesterday and expect to have another good practice today to prep for Nebraska.”