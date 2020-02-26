Michigan head coach Juwan Howard acknowledged it was "possible" his junior shooting guard would need to wear a protective mask to play, adding he had yet to talk to trainer Alex Wong about Brooks' status.

ANN ARBOR — The Michigan basketball team lost Eli Brooks for most of the second half of the Purdue game, a 71-63 U-M win in West Lafayette. Brooks took an inadvertent shot to the nose and didn't return, bending over in a pool of blood.

"Well, it's swollen. Like said earlier, he's still a handsome guy," Howard said before chuckling. "Poor kid. I'm laughing because I broke my nose three times, so I know what he's going through. I'm not sure [if it's broken], but I broke my nose three times and times it looked similar to how Eli's nose looks. That's why I'm just smiling at this moment."



Howard only responded, 'you'll see' when asked how it looked.

"I think it looks pretty swollen," senior point guard Zavier Simpson said. "Eli's doing well. I haven't got a chance to talk to him yet today, but he's doing pretty good.

"Eli's a strong guy. I'm pretty sure he'll be fine."

NOTES

Neither senior center Jon Teske nor Simpson have spent much time thinking about their last two games in Crisler Arena. They'll face Wisconsin tomorrow night before ending their home careers next week with Nebraska on Senior Day.

"We haven't focused on any of that," Howard said. "We've just been focusing on our opponents and also growing as a team each and every day.

"I don't stress about the future, nor do they. We just lock in on appreciating what God has given us, an opportunity for me to coach, for them to come out and compete and learn and grow as players. That's what the focus has always been."

• Freshman wing Franz Wagner has been the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice in a row and was in contention for it again after scoring 21 points at Purdue. Howard said he couldn't speak to the fact that Franz was like his brother, former Wolverine Moe Wagner, in embracing big games, but he's pleased with what he's gotten from his 6-8 frosh.

"I just know that Franz enjoys playing against competition," he said. "He understands this season we've had some really good opponents we've faced, non-conference as well as Big Ten Conference. With his experience from playing over in Germany, he's getting a chance to adapt to the collegiate style of play."