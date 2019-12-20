There are bigger challenges ahead in Big Ten play, of course, but points and assists are up from 8.8 and 6.6 while the shooting has been much better.

Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson’s scoring and assist numbers are up across the board, noticeable increases from last season. He’s shooting 50 percent from the floor, 38.5 from long range, and averaging 11.6 points, 8.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

On the flip side, the turnovers have gone up from 2.0 to 3.5 per game, and many of those have been of the unforced, one-hand pass variety. Head coach Juwan Howard said prior to U-M’s Saturday game with Presbyterian he wouldn’t hesitate to call Simpson’s number throughout the year, regardless.

“He’s been great on offense. Zavier’s one of my best players; he’s our leader,” he said. “Offensively, I want him to be aggressive. He’s in the gym working every day on his game, shooting the ball, free throws, finishing at the basket, making the right decision on the pick and roll.

“Unfortunately, coach has put him in bad situations that messed up his assist-turnover ratio with a new system, which he has to learn and pickup and which he has embraced. I’ve got to do a better job putting him in better situations where we’re not have those turnovers that are happening this year.”

The Wolverines finished with only 11 turnovers against Oregon, but in a game in which every possession counted, two of Simpson’s stood out. He threw it away twice at the beginning of the second half with one-handed passes that got away from him.

Howard spoke Friday of creating “championship habits” with his team, having spoken to them on the Monday and Tuesday following the overtime loss to the Ducks. He’s confident in Simpson to clean it up.

“It will come,” he said. “It’s part of the growing, figuring it out. He’s a smart enough player that he will. I trust him.

“He’s the guy I want on my side each and every day.”

NOTES

• Sophomore Brandon Johns is averaging 4.1 points and 4.5 rebounds and still isn’t anywhere near his ceiling. His improved confidence has helped him, Howard said, and while Johns won’t play tomorrow due to illness, he’s expected to be a role player in Big Ten play.

“We’re just see growing up in front of our eyes,” Howard said. “It’s good to see him out there playing with a lot of energy and spirit; it inspires the group. Each and every guy on the bench is cheering for Brandon … he just has a fun loving, good spirit about him. You root for guys like Brandon. I’m just fortunate enough to be able to coach him. I love him. I’m just happy he’s on our side.”

• Howard has, for the most part, let his players play thorugh their mistakes this year. That won’t change, he intimated.

"I’m like this … no one in this game can play perfectly. You’re going to make mistakes in the game of basketball,” he said. “My job is to continue to coach them and teach them on how not to make the same mistakes again, also to instill confidence in them, as well.

“I have a trust and belief, confidence in each and every guy in that locker room. I’ve played the game of basketball before. Every decision wasn’t perfect. I made mistakes myself on the floor, and I’ve had coaches who were able to teach me and help me grow. I’m about that growth mindset … you understand they are not trying to make a mistake. Those mistakes they can get down on themselves, beat themselves up, but I like the ‘next play’ mentality.”