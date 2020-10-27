“On the court, they’re always in my ear in a good way trying to help me. I always try to keep an open mind especially with those guys because I think those guys definitely have my best interest (in mind) when they’re trying to tell me stuff.”

“It’s been great with [fifth-year senior] Austin and [veteran] Jaron Faulds,” Dickinson said. “I really enjoy spending time with them, and the big man fishing trip was amazing … we just talked about life and enjoying each other’s company. Those are two just really great guys to hang around.

Months into his career, he’s positive he made the right choice. From big man fishing trips with Big Country Austin Davis to a great relationship with his coaches and teammates — and an outstanding bond with his fellow freshmen — he’s feeling right at home.

Like most other high profile basketball recruits, Michigan seven-footer Hunter Dickinson was looking for the right fit when he was going through the recruiting process. From the people, the offense, the town and everything else, the freshman had a list of criteria that U-M eventually seemed to meet more than any other school on his list.

There’s a lot to digest, he admitted. The game is moving at a faster level, and the pace in practice is something he’s still adjusting to. Drills are faster, and head coach Juwan Howard doesn’t allow them a second to relax, he said … it’s all go, all the time.

He’s also adjusting to the physicality of the game on both ends of the court. He’s found there’s more latitude to bang with the bigger guys in college compared to the high school game, where he’d get called for cheap fouls, and he’s enjoying it.

On defense, especially, he’s finding it necessary.

"Defensively in high school, I was able to be more relaxed, especially in practice, and then in games the other team’s big man usually wasn’t too good,” Dickinson said. “I was able to relax, play behind him and if I walled up real well and made him shoot over me, most of the time he would miss and I would be fine.

“Now, you really have to fight them and make them get pushed out. If they bury you too deep, they’re going to score. In college you’re having to work to push them out more, not let them catch it so easily and actually have to guard like every play. We have to be really locked in or they’re going to score.”

He’s also using his high basketball IQ and his newly-conditioned body to his advantage. There aren’t many 7-1, 250-pounders who can move like he can, pass like he can and score all over the floor with his ability.

When he first arrived, though, Dickinson wasn’t where he needed to be conditioning-wise, and it was apparent in the first few workouts. Strength coach Jon Sanderson has continued to work with him, and it’s getting “better and better” each time he’s on the court, the frosh reported.

“At first I was kind of upset with it,” he admitted. “I would do a couple up and downs and was already winded, not like it’s supposed to be. The more and more practices we have, I have better and better conditioning every day. I’m not where I want to be right now but happy with the progress made and know there’s a bit more work to be done."

He can’t wait to see what it will be like in another month. He’s always had the willingness to throw his weight around; now he has the chance to do it with people at least close to his size.

“As a big man, you kind of have to have a little nasty in you. The position, the role you play, especially in the Big Ten, the league has a lot of physical big men, a lot of banging and stuff going on. You have to … enjoy getting hit and laying punishment, as well," he said.

“Ever since I was young, I never wanted to be a soft kid, but somebody people would respect and who was tough. I kind of had to adapt to that role. Juwan is always good about that. He is actually pretty good at pushing my buttons, knows when to motivate me or put his hand over my shoulder and kind of coach. He knows when to fire me up.”

He can also go to Howard or Chris Hunter, a former Wolverine now on staff, to get advice on moves or anything else, too.

It’s all paying off. He’s continued to progress, and he can’t wait to see how it translates.

“The season … I can’t wait for it,” he said. “I’m excited for it, to showcase what I’ve been working on for part of the summer and this fall. It’s been a really crazy year, especially for me.”