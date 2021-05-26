Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Hunter Dickinson Will Test The NBA Waters

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, coming off a second-team All-America season in which he captured Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors, has entered his name for the NBA Draft. He's hired an NCAA-Certified agent and will be eligible to withdraw his name.

"Last year was so incredible in every way," Dickinson said in a tweet. "Throughout all of the ups and downs, we were united and had an unbelievable season ... winning the Big Ten and a run to the NCAA Elite Eight, those are memories that will last a lifetime.

"I wouldn't have wanted to sped it anywhere else or with anyone else. I as so appreciated to be a part of such an amazing program. I'm grateful to my coaches, my teammates, the fans and the entire Michigan community."

He added he had the support of his family and coaches to get feedback, making it clear he signed with a certified agent to retain his eligibility.

"It has always been my dream to play in the NBA, so it is important for me to gather information before making this decision," he wrote.

Dickinson, 7-1 and 255 pounds, averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He has not yet cracked any draft boards, and most experts believe he'd benefit from another year under Juwan Howard.

"Hunter's performances show to me exactly what I knew from the beginning and why I recruited him — he's a competitor," Howard said earlier this year. "He's not going to shy away from competition."

He has until July 7 to remove his name and announce his return to Michigan for his second season.

Watch for more on this development in the days to come ...