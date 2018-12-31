Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

After his 21-point, eight-rebound performance on Sunday against Binghamton, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis has been named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week.

His 21 points led the Wolverines in their 74-52 victory, a feat the freshman achieved for the sixth time this year.

On top of that, yesterday's game also marked the fifth time this season Brazdeikis had scored at least 20 points in a contest.

The Canadian finished 3-of-3 from behind the arc against the Bearcats, and is now connecting on 42.9 percent of his threes on the year.

He is also averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, with the former being the second highest mark in the Big Ten among freshmen (Indiana's Romeo Langford is tallying 17.5 points).

The Wolverines currently sit at 13-0, and are one of just four remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball, with the other three being Houston, Nevada and Virginia.

The program is also just three wins away from matching its best start to a season in school history (16-0), which was set in 2012-13.