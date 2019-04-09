BREAKING 〽️🏀 NEWS @1CMatthews , Jordan Poole & @_iggy_braz declared for early entry into the NBA Draft. With new rules, they intend to sign with agents, who will work with the U-M coaches in evaluation & pre-draft process Release: https://t.co/7vXPKs7cal #GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/koiNiuZ4d9

Michigan freshman forward forward Ignas Brazdeikis, redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews and sophomore guard Jordan Poole all declared for the NBA draft this afternoon, with the intention of hiring agents, according to a release from the school.

"Charles, Jordan and Iggy have all decided to take the next steps in pursuing their dreams of playing in the NBA," head coach John Beilein said in the release. "The new process is a unique experience and one that my staff and I will assist in every way we can.

"We want each of them to utilize this opportunity to get more feedback so they can make the best decision possible for themselves and their families. All three are remarkable young men with amazing futures in front on them."

Matthews' declaration was heavily expected, and Brazdeikis' and Poole's weren't necessarily surprising when considering players can now hire agents and still return to school if they choose to do so.

Players can also return to school without losing any eligibility if they go undrafted in June's NBA draft, assuming they participated in the combine.

"Many people have known about my desire to play professionally, and my family and I are blessed to begin that process again," Matthews said. "After gaining so much valuable information last year, I am looking forward to taking that next step.

"Everyone at Michigan holds a special place in my heart, especially Coach Beilein and the staff. They have helped make this opportunity for me and my family, and I will always be thankful. The journey has only just begun."

"The last two years here at Michigan have been amazing and filled with so many memories," Poole added. "I've not only become a better player but a better individual. Being able to play in the NBA has always been my dream since I was young.

"I am confident that with my faith in God and hard work that I, and my family, are prepared to look at all options and make the right decision for the next step of my playing career."

While becoming a pro undoubtedly appears to be the next step for Matthews, the same can likely be said for Brazdeikis based on the quotes he gave ESPN's Jonathan Givony.