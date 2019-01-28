Ticker
Ignas Brazdeikis Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For The Fourth Time

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan next hosts Ohio State tomorrow night at 9:00.
AP Images

Michigan freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time today, after helping lead U-M to victories over Minnesota and Indiana.

He first tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds (his second double-double of the season) in the Wolverines' 59-57 win over the Gophers on Tuesday, before pouring in 20 points and seven boards in the Maize and Blue's 69-46 beatdown at Indiana.

The 20-point showing against the Hoosiers was Brazdeikis' sixth of the season, in what was Michigan's largest win ever at Indiana.

The Canadian's four Freshman of the Week honors are the most in program history, passing Tim Hardaway Jr. (2010-13) and Nik Stauskas (2012-14), who each earned three in their rookie campaigns.

Brazdeikis is Michigan's leading scorer on the year with 15.2 points per game, and is second on the club in rebounds with 5.6.

In fact, both of those totals are the second highest in the Big Ten among freshmen, trailing only Indiana guard Romeo Langford in the former (17.2), and Maryland power forward Jalen Smith in the latter (6.9).

Prior to Friday night's blowout win at Indiana, FOX Sports put together this entertaining three-minute segment on the freshman phenom:

---

