Former Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis went to the New York Knicks at No. 47 overall in the NBA Draft. He's doing his part to prove they chose wisely.

Brazdeikis put up 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting to lead the Knicks in an overtime loss to Phoenix in NBA Summer League play. He added eight assists and made three of his six triples.

"“Every time I step on the floor, I feel I’m the best player,’’ Brazdeikis told the New York Post. “My confidence never wavers. I’m always aggressive. I always make plays. It doesn’t matter what stage I’m on.

“Just be myself. Coach Fiz [David Fizdale] talked to me, he said, ‘You just gotta be yourself and no one else. Don’t be afraid to be aggressive. Don’t be afraid to make your plays. Do what you do.’ I really appreciated that. With that kind of freedom, I felt I had the ability to do what I did tonight.”