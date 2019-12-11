News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 08:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Vs. Illinois Preview With An Illini Insider

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

We caught up with Brad Sturdy of Orange And Blue News to preview the matchup between No. 5 Michigan and the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign tonight (9 p.m. ET on BTN).

U-M is coming off a bounce-back win over Iowa on Friday night, while Illinois just lost a heartbreaker at Maryland on Saturday.

RELATED: Inside The Numbers: Reinforcing Michigan's Elite Resume

RELATED: Tale Of The Tape: What Allowed Johns, Wagner To Have Breakout Games

Illinois Fighting Illini basketball hosts the Michigan Wolverines Wednesday night.
Illinois Fighting Illini basketball hosts the Michigan Wolverines Wednesday night. (State Farm Center)

SIGN UP NOW — Get 25% off a new subscription to TheWolverine.com and $75 in FREE Nike gear

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) — Results

vs. Nicholls State (W, 78-70 in OT)

@ Grand Canyon (W, 83-71)

@ Arizona (L, 80-69)

vs. Hawai'i (W, 66-53)

vs. The Citadel (W, 85-57)

vs. Hampton (W, 120-71)

vs. Lindenwood (W, 117-65)

vs. Miami (Fla.) (L, 81-79)

@ No. 3 Maryland (L, 59-58)

Illinois Fighting Illini — Starting Five

Junior guard Trent Frazier (6-2, 175 pounds) — Frazier averages 10.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest. He shoots 42.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three, having nailed 18 of his 42 attempts from three-point range on the season.

Junior guard Da'Monte Williams (6-3, 210 pounds) — Williams made his first start of the season in the last game against Maryland. He averages 4.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He shoots 38.7 percent from the field.

Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu (6-5, 185 pounds) — Dosunmu is the Illini's second leading scorer with 15.0 points per game. He also averages 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest. Dosunmu shoots 47.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent on three-pointers.

Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, 235 pounds) — The sophomore averages 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists on the season. He is making good on 55.9 percent of his shots from the field, and has knocked down five of his eight attempts from three.

Freshman center Kofi Cockburn (7-0, 290 pounds) — Leads the Illini in scoring with 15.4 points per game. He averages a double-double (and has had five double-doubles this season), also adding 10.7 rebounds per contest. 4.1 of his rebounds per game come on offensive boards. He shoots 61.6 percent from the floor, and has not attempted a three-pointer this season.

Off The Bench

• Senior guard Andres Feliz (6-2, 195 pounds) — He started every game until he came off the bench in Saturday's game against Illinois. Feliz is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He shoots 52.4 percent from the field and has made 2 of his 8 three-point tries on the season.

• Redshirt senior forward Kipper Nichols (6-6, 220 pounds) — Averages 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 13.0 minutes.

Sophomore guard Alan Griffin (6-5, 195 pounds) — Scores 7.4 points and adds 3.8 rebounds per game.


Matchup To Watch 

Michigan senior center Jon Teske against Illinois' Kofi Cockburn. Teske averages 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, and is one of the best defensive big men in college basketball, while Cockburn leads the Illini in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Comparison: Team Statistics

Team Statistics
Category Michigan Illinois

Points Per Game

80.3

83.9

Opp. Points Per Game

67.9

68.9

FG Percentage

.502

.500

Opp. FG Percentage

.411

.419

3FG Percentage

.399

.329

Opp. 3FG Percentage

.282

.338

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.0

Comparison: Kenpom Ratings

Kenpom has predicted Michigan to top Illinois by one point, 71-70, and gave U-M a 53 percent chance to win the game.

Kenpom Ratings — Adjusted Efficiency
Category Michigan Illinois

Overall

12th

43rd

Offensive Efficiency

21st

35th

Defensive Efficiency

14th

62nd

Tempo

141st

192nd

Strength Of Schedule

17th

198th

Illinois' Season Thus Far

"Illinois has struggled to finish games, but outside of a few minutes here and there have played well," Sturdy said. "The final 5 minutes against Maryland, the last 10 minutes against Arizona and the first 15 minutes against Miami. Maryland was a tough loss because of how it played out, but the Miami loss was the biggest loss because they are a team Illinois should have beaten."

Illinois' Biggest Strength

"The interior play and rebounding of Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili and the shooting of Trent Frazier have been the bright spots," Sturdy explained. "If Cockburn gets deep position he is difficult to stop and is a monster on the glass."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}