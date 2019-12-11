U-M is coming off a bounce-back win over Iowa on Friday night, while Illinois just lost a heartbreaker at Maryland on Saturday.

We caught up with Brad Sturdy of Orange And Blue News to preview the matchup between No. 5 Michigan and the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign tonight (9 p.m. ET on BTN).

• Junior guard Trent Frazier (6-2, 175 pounds) — Frazier averages 10.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest. He shoots 42.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three, having nailed 18 of his 42 attempts from three-point range on the season.

• Junior guard Da'Monte Williams (6-3, 210 pounds) — Williams made his first start of the season in the last game against Maryland. He averages 4.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He shoots 38.7 percent from the field.

• Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu (6-5, 185 pounds) — Dosunmu is the Illini's second leading scorer with 15.0 points per game. He also averages 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest. Dosunmu shoots 47.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent on three-pointers.

• Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, 235 pounds) — The sophomore averages 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists on the season. He is making good on 55.9 percent of his shots from the field, and has knocked down five of his eight attempts from three.

• Freshman center Kofi Cockburn (7-0, 290 pounds) — Leads the Illini in scoring with 15.4 points per game. He averages a double-double (and has had five double-doubles this season), also adding 10.7 rebounds per contest. 4.1 of his rebounds per game come on offensive boards. He shoots 61.6 percent from the floor, and has not attempted a three-pointer this season.

Off The Bench

• Senior guard Andres Feliz (6-2, 195 pounds) — He started every game until he came off the bench in Saturday's game against Illinois. Feliz is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He shoots 52.4 percent from the field and has made 2 of his 8 three-point tries on the season.

• Redshirt senior forward Kipper Nichols (6-6, 220 pounds) — Averages 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 13.0 minutes.

• Sophomore guard Alan Griffin (6-5, 195 pounds) — Scores 7.4 points and adds 3.8 rebounds per game.



