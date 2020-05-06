On Tuesday, another Wolverine entered his name into the transfer portal.

Guard Cole Bajema became the latest player to make public his intention to leave the Michigan basketball program this offseason. He is following the footsteps of guard David DeJulius, who transferred to Cincinnati, and forward Colin Castleton, who departed for Florida, out the door.

Although Bajema was a benchwarmer as a freshman last season, the former four-star prospect showcased a sweet shooting stroke in garbage time, and the opportunity to be a regular in the rotation next year was ready for his taking. However, unless Bajema opts to return to Michigan, which is an unlikely outcome in these circumstances, he has chosen to forgo that opportunity.

And in doing so, Bajema has left the Wolverines in a precarious position regarding how to fill out their guard rotation next season.