Hoops: Incoming Frosh In Welcome Video, Senior Highlights, Brown Sets Date
Michigan's incoming freshman class could still add a few pieces, most notably five-star Josh Christopher. The ones already pledged, however, aren't wasting any time endearing themselves to the fan base. Jace Howard, Isaiah Todd, Hunter Dickinson, Zeb Jackson and Terrance Williams introduce themselves in a video intro behind music from the old sitcom Full House.
😂😂😂😂@zaytodd @iamzebjackson1 @_flyyt @H_Dickinson24 pic.twitter.com/46JasuBRfV— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) March 21, 2020
In addition, five-star Greg Brown has set April 24 as a decision date. Michigan is not considered the favorite, but he has visited.
Top 10 Greg Brown III @gb3elite of @VIPERHOOPS & @TexasTitans2020 will make his decision on April 24th 👀— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) March 21, 2020
5 Finalists:
Auburn
Kentucky
Memphis
Michigan
Texas
3007 points
1493 rebounds in 121 games #HedgeHogFam 💡🎥🎬 #whenwewalkthroughthedoor
👩🎨 @madebyjerryco @_proinsight pic.twitter.com/r5QtmAnd8i
