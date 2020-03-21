Michigan's incoming freshman class could still add a few pieces, most notably five-star Josh Christopher. The ones already pledged, however, aren't wasting any time endearing themselves to the fan base. Jace Howard, Isaiah Todd, Hunter Dickinson, Zeb Jackson and Terrance Williams introduce themselves in a video intro behind music from the old sitcom Full House.

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman Terrance Williams hopes to play early in his career. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

In addition, five-star Greg Brown has set April 24 as a decision date. Michigan is not considered the favorite, but he has visited.