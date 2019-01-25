For the second time in January, Michigan will face Indiana, with the second game of the season between the two teams coming Friday night in Bloomington.

The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on FS1 with Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson on the call.

IU comes into Friday’s game riding a five-game losing streak after starting out 3-0 in Big Ten play. However, Michigan has struggled to defeat the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall as U-M holds a 14-66 record in Bloomington. The Wolverines have won their last five games against IU and Michigan head coach John Beilein has a 10-9 career record against IU.

In the first game between the two teams on Jan. 6, Michigan led wire-to-wire and won 74-63 at the Crisler Center.

Indiana is second the Big Ten in field-goal percentage, shooting 49.8 percent as a team, which is just behind Michigan State at 49.9 percent. IU’s two-percent shooting percentage of 57.5 is fourth best in the country.

The Hoosiers defense is better than their offense. IU’s adjusted efficiency of 94.3 is the 34th best in the country and teams only have an effective field goal percentage of 47.3 against the Hoosiers. IU does a good job of keeping teams off the free throw line and limiting teams shooting from deep.

Senior forward Juwan Morgan remains IU’s hub on offense. He is averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, while also having an effective field goal percentage of 65.4 percent, which is the 26th best in college basketball.



Where Morgan is most efficient is around the rim as he is shooting 67.3 percent from two-point range, which is the 45th best mark in the nation. He is IU’s best rebounder, with an offensive rebounding percentage of 10.3, which is 224th in the country. While he’s known for his knack for post moves, he is second on the team with 18 3-pointers and is shooting 39.1 percent from deep.

Freshman shooting guard Romeo Langford is IU’s other offensive weapon. He is averaging a team-best 17.6 points per game. He’s one of the best in the conference at getting to the free throw line. His fouls drawn per 40 minutes is 6.6, which is the 47th best in the nation. He is using 27.3 percent of IU’s possessions, which is 171st in the nation.