Playing against its first ranked foe in over a month, Michigan came out on fire against No. 21 Indiana and won 74-63.

The Wolverines opened the game making six out of its first seven shots from the field to take an early five point lead. IU’s two stars – freshman guard Romeo Langford and senior forward Juwan Morgan – both picked up two early fouls which forced them to the bench less than four minutes into the game.

During that stretch with the pair on the bench, Michigan ripped off a 12-0 run, blitzing the Hoosiers with their shooting.

Halfway through the first half, Michigan’s lead was already up to 17 points. Both sophomore forward Jordan Poole and redshirt junior Charles Matthews had over double digits in the first half with just over seven minutes to go in the half. Matthews had 16 points in the first half and Poole added 12.

While Michigan late in the first half didn’t shoot as well, the Hoosiers were unable to get any momentum and cut into the deficit at all.

In the first half, Michigan turned nearly every IU turnover into points, scoring 11 points on IU’s five first half turnovers. Michigan’s defense limited the Hoosiers at the rim as IU missed five of 10 layups in the first half.

After halftime, Morgan got going for the Hoosiers to cut the deficit under ten. IU began to cut the deficit even further but Michigan ramped up its defensive efforts. The Wolverines struggled to score consistently in the second half.

With junior center Teske in foul trouble, Michigan turned to freshman forward Brandon Johns Jr. who made four of five field goals against IU. Matthews and Poole both finished the game with 18 points.