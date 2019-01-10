Here's how it all went down:

U-M never trailed against the Illini this evening, but the Orange and Blue still managed to hang around for most of the game.

The Wolverines won at Illinois this evening, 79-69, and in the process tied their best start in school history at 16-0.

Michigan got off to a hot start tonight in Champaign, with sophomore forward Isaiah Livers returning from injury and grabbing the game's first basket on a short jumper at the 18:56 mark.

A three from junior point guard Zavier Simpson stretched Michigan's lead to 5-0 on the team's next possession, and an impressive and-one under the rim from freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis made it 8-0 with 17:49 to go.

Livers' impressive return continued when he converted an and-one of his own to make it 12-4 at 15:59 — in fact, the sophomore scored seven of the team's first 17 points.

Michigan stretched its lead to 20-11 at the 12:10 mark, signaling its biggest advantage of the night up to that point.

Illinois immediately went on a run, though, trimming it to 20-17 on an impressive layup in transition from freshman guard Ayo Dosonmu with 10:30 to go.

U-M led 24-19 at the under-eight timeout, and stretched it back to 28-19 on a thunderous dunk from junior center Jon Teske at 6:25.

A fun sequence for U-M then occurred when sophomore guard Jordan Poole nailed a three after Illini head coach Brad Underwood thought Simpson had double-dribbled, leading to a heave of the coat from the Illinois head man and a subsequent technical foul.

Poole converted both free throws with 3:42 to go, giving Michigan a 36-25 lead.

Dosonmu then capped off an incredible first half that saw him score 19 points when he nailed a deep three with just eight seconds left, and U-M took a 39-34 lead into the break.

The Wolverines shot 46.4 percent for the first half, but allowed Illinois to convert on 50 percent of its attempts.

The Maize and Blue dominated on the glass, however, outrebounding the Illini, 21-11, but uncharacteristically committed 11 turnovers.