Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: Michigan 74, Binghamton 52
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Michigan defeated Binghamton at Crisler Center this afternoon, 74-52, in a game that was closer than the score would indicate.
Here's how it unfolded:
First Half
Michigan got off to a hot start from the floor this afternoon against Binghamton.
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole scored the game's first bucket by nailing a three.
Poole hit another three and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis nailed one as well, and the Wolverines held a 9-3 advantage at the 16:36 mark.
Binghamton went on a run of its own from that point on, however, grabbing a 10-9 lead at 12:52 of the first half, before Poole's third three of the game allowed U-M to reclaim the lead at 12-11.
The sophomore guard didn't stop there though.
He made his fourth triple of the half at the 8:54 juncture, giving the Maize and Blue a 19-16 edge.
Michigan maintained a 23-18 advantage at the under-eight timeout, and held a five-point lead throughout much of the rest of the half.
A floater from Brazdeikis in transition made it 27-22 with 3:30 to go in the half, but Binghamton cut it to 33-29 with just 31.5 seconds left before the break.
U-M took a 34-29 lead into the locker room.
Second Half
Poole picked up in the second half right where he left off to end the first, nailing his fifth three of the day at the 18:13 mark to make the score 37-31.
Binghamton refused to go away though.
The Bearcats trimmed Michigan's edge to 39-35 at the under-16 timeout, but Poole gave U-M its biggest lead of the game when he connected on his sixth three-pointer at 14:30, making the score 44-37.
Binghamton cut U-M's advantage to three with just over 12 minutes remaining, but a short jumper from sophomore forward Isaiah Livers at the free throw line extended it back to 46-41.
Brazdeikis stretched the edge back to seven (50-43) at the 8:30 mark when he was fouled on a layup, but failed to convert the free throw.
Livers then took things into his own hands, tipping in a short floater that rimmed out to make it 52-43, before converting a short jumper to give Michigan its biggest lead of the day at 54-43 with 7:31 left.
The sophomore then nailed a three at 6:29 left to extend the margin to 57-43.
Brazdeikis all but put things away with two consecutive triples to put the Wolverines on top 63-46 with only 4:50 remaining in the game.
Head coach John Beilein began to empty the bench when he brought in freshman guard David DeJulius at the 2:24 mark with U-M leading 67-50.
Freshman forward Brandon Johns, freshman guard Adrien Nunez and freshman center Colin Castleton all entered soon after.
Sophomore guard Eli Brooks connected on a three with one minute left, giving the Wolverines their largest lead at 72-52.
DeJulius made it 74-52 with an easy layup off of a steal, and U-M won by that score.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook