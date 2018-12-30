Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan defeated Binghamton at Crisler Center this afternoon, 74-52, in a game that was closer than the score would indicate.

Michigan got off to a hot start from the floor this afternoon against Binghamton.

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole scored the game's first bucket by nailing a three.

Poole hit another three and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis nailed one as well, and the Wolverines held a 9-3 advantage at the 16:36 mark.

Binghamton went on a run of its own from that point on, however, grabbing a 10-9 lead at 12:52 of the first half, before Poole's third three of the game allowed U-M to reclaim the lead at 12-11.

The sophomore guard didn't stop there though.

He made his fourth triple of the half at the 8:54 juncture, giving the Maize and Blue a 19-16 edge.

Michigan maintained a 23-18 advantage at the under-eight timeout, and held a five-point lead throughout much of the rest of the half.

A floater from Brazdeikis in transition made it 27-22 with 3:30 to go in the half, but Binghamton cut it to 33-29 with just 31.5 seconds left before the break.

U-M took a 34-29 lead into the locker room.