Michigan kept its Big Ten titles hopes alive and well this evening, picking up a huge 69-60 victory at Minnesota.

Michigan's offense got off to a hot start tonight with junior center Jon Teske pouring in the club's first four points, resulting in a 4-4 tie at the 17-minute mark.

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole broke a 6-6 deadlock when he knocked down a three to give the Wolverines a 9-6 lead, and that's where things stood at the under-16 timeout.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis joined the party with a three of his own to make the score 12-6 at 14:30, and the offensive barrage continued with a driving layup from Poole to give the Maize and Blue a 14-6 edge with 12:34 to go in the half.

A triple from junior point guard Zavier Simpson capped off an 11-0 run and made the score 17-6 at the under-12 timeout.

U-M's defense was also doing its job up to the point, holding the Gophers to a 3-of-15 start from the floor.

Minnesota broke Michigan's run and cut it to 17-10, but Poole answered immediately with a three to put the Maize and Blue back up 20-10 with 9:10 to go.

The score was 22-14 at the under-eight timeout, and then a massive scoring drought occurred for both teams — the next bucket didn't occur until 4:30, when Teske threw down a thunderous alley-oop dunk from redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews to make the score 24-14.

Poole connected on a triple with 45 seconds remaining in the half to give the Wolverines a 28-16 advantage, but Gopher freshman center Daniel Oturu tipped in a miss at the buzzer to trim his team's deficit to 28-18. The play was reviewed, but stood.