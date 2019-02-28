Michigan blew out Nebraska tonight, 82-53, in a game that was never competitive.

Michigan got off to an incredibly hot start against the Cornhuskers, with sophomore forward Isaiah Livers — who started in place of injured redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews — putting U-M on the board with a layup at the 19:22 mark.

Livers extended the score to 5-0 with a triple at 18:15, and another three from junior center Jon Teske — which Livers assisted on — made it 8-2 at 17:20.

The early onslaught continued when Teske nailed another triple to put the Maize and Blue up 13-4 at 15:15. Sophomore guard Jordan Poole was credited with the assist.

Freshman center Colin Castleton then checked in at the under-16 timeout, and showed some nifty footwork on a layup with Cornhusker senior big man Tanner Borchardt draped all over him to give Michigan a 15-7 lead.

Castleton continued his impressive play with another layup in traffic to give U-M a 19-7 edge at 12:08, with Poole garnering the assist on the play.

Michigan extended its advantage to 25-11 on a corner three by Livers at the 8:55 mark, and then to 29-11 on an impressive driving layup and and-1 from freshman guard David DeJulius (he was fouled by Nebraska sophomore guard Nana Akenten, but missed the free throw).

The lead grew to 20 on a two-handed slam from Teske at 5:25, and then to 22 (39-17) when freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis nailed threes on Michigan's next two possessions.

Teske converted underneath the rim on U-M's final possession of the half to make it 43-21, and Nebraska junior forward Isaiah Roby hurled up a wild three to end the half.

The Maize and Blue shot shot 65 percent for the half, while Nebraska only hit 30 percent of its shots.