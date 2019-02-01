Michigan travels to Iowa for another road test Friday night.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be seen on FS1 with Tim Brando and Donny Marshall on the call.

U-M has a 36-39 record in Iowa City and the Wolverines ended a four-game losing streak at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, winning last season's meeting, 75-68, on Jan. 2, 2018. U-M head coach John Beilein holds a 14-8 record against Iowa.

Iowa comes in after losing two straight games, dropping contests against Michigan State and Minnesota. So far this season, the Hawkeyes are 16-5 with all five of their losses coming in Big Ten play.

Iowa’s offense will provide a tough challenge for Michigan’s defense. The Hawkeyes have the tenth-best adjusted offensive efficiency at 118.5 and have an effective field goal percentage of 55.1, which is the 27th best in the country. Their free throw attempted per field goal attempted rate of 46.3 is the fifth-best in college basketball.

The Hawkeyes are second in the Big Ten in scoring offense (82.2), free throw percentage (75.5%) and assists (16.9).

While Iowa has a strong offense, its defense struggles to consistently get stops and has an adjusted defensive efficiency of 100.6, which is 120th in the country. Michigan could have success at the rim as opponents are shooting 52.9 percent from two, which is the 270th worst mark.

Iowa is led by junior forward Tyler Cook, who averages 16.6 points and a team-best 8.1 rebounds per game. He is a high-usage player, using 27.2 percent of Iowa’s shots, while free-throw rate of 67.2 percent is the 42nd best in college basketball.

Sophomore forward Luke Garza has taken a huge leap forward this season and he is averaging 14.8 points per game. Garza is shooting 61.4 percent from two-point range and is shooting 87 percent on his free throws, which is the 61st best mark in the country.

Freshman guard Joe Wieskamp adds 11.2 points per game and his effective field goal percentage of 61.0 percent, which is the 83rd best in the country. He is also shooting 37.6 percent from three.

Junior guard Isiah Moss is shooting 46.2 percent, which is 50th best in college basketball.