Michigan does not have a single senior or fifth-year senior on its roster this season, but will nonetheless honor redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews in tomorrow’s home finale against Nebraska.

Matthews is heavily expected to declare for the NBA draft once this season concludes, so the fact that it could be his final game at Crisler seems to be a foregone conclusion.

On top of that, head coach John Beilein has honored redshirt juniors on Senior Night several times before.

“It’s possible,” Matthews said this afternoon when asked if it would be his final game in Ann Arbor. “I just take everything one day at a time. I hope not too much of my family shows up though — I don’t even know if they will because it’s always last minute with them.”

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers admitted it will be bittersweet for him and everyone else as well, even though everybody outside of Matthews is expected to return next year.

“I’m going to make Charles tear up,” Livers laughed. “I’ll be like, ‘Awww Charles, it’s your last home game — how do you feel about this?’

“He probably won’t budge though, because he always has a poker face on.”

Matthews actually spent his freshman campaign at Kentucky, but then transferred out after the 2015-16 season.

“My dad wanted me to commit to Michigan right when we took the visit,” Matthews laughed. “I just had an honest talk with Coach Beilein and Coach Saddi Washington, and felt like we were all on the same page.”

Both parties have benefitted greatly from Matthews’ decision, with the veteran guard developing his game immensely during his three years in Ann Arbor, while also helping lead the Wolverine program to an appearance in the National Title last year.

The Maize and Blue have long been considered one of the favorites to return to college basketball’s pinnacle this season, but recent offensive struggles have put those hopes in jeopardy — especially after Sunday’s home loss to MSU.

“That game was harder than usual because it was against an in-state rival,” Livers noted.

“Our defense was surprisingly bad, and we heard about it afterward. All our losses have involved lack of discipline, and a failure to recognize who the shooters are on the floor.

“We have to study better the night before, because solid defense leads to transition buckets. Coach always wants us to be a better transition team, because we’re not great at it right now.

“The approach we’re taking into tomorrow night’s game against Nebraska is the one we should have had going into MSU.

“It’s a relapse game for us and will be a test, because they’ll have nothing to lose. Those are the most dangerous types of teams.”

The Maize and Blue, on the other hand, have plenty to lose, most notably a realistic shot at a Big Ten title.

The club played its basketball late last season when the pressure was the highest, and Livers explained what led to that incredible stretch of greatness.

“Everyone put aside their personal agendas and played Michigan basketball,” he recalled. “Nobody was thinking about anything after the season, and only focused on the present.

“I have no doubt everybody on the current team is here for Michigan basketball, especially after what I saw at yesterday’s practice.

“I was so upset after the MSU loss, and asking everyone what their goals and motives are. Everyone is dialed in and focused on this next game.”

Matthews also gave his take on what led to the prolonged stretch of elite play last year.

“We got hot because we were trying to win each and every day,” he said. “As long as we just stay in the moment, we’ll be fine.

“We only have four losses right now, so we’re still in a pretty good spot and I think we’ll finish strong.”