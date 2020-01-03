Asked specifically if Livers would play Sunday, Howard responded, “I’m not quite sure if he’s playing” before going into his Mr. Miyagi ( The Karate Kid ) impression, rubbing his hands together as if he hoped to heal him.

“Isaiah is basically day to day,” he said. “I’m not quite sure when he will be back. He’s just improving day by day, which is great. I love the signs of how his health is improving.”

Howard said last week Livers would be out “indefinitely” and didn’t add much Friday.

Michigan junior forward Isaiah Livers is probably doubtful for Sunday’s game at Michigan State, even if head coach Juwan Howard wasn’t willing to admit as much Friday. Livers suffered a lower body injury attempting a dunk in a late-December win over Presbyterian, and word has it they’ll err on the side of caution in bringing him back.

"He’s at practice, very active in practice, being the leader and being that vocal guy doing whatever he can to help the team prepare to win … he’s actively there at practice doing whatever he can to help his teammates and coaches prepare for this game.”



"Senior center Jon Teske, however, appeared to let the cat out of the bag, noting Livers “hasn’t really been practicing,” only getting up and down the floor a bit.

“It’s going to be difficult going in there playing without him,” Teske said. “But we know we have the guys on this team to go in there and win. We’ve just got to stay connected and play smart and seew what we can do.”

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns, an East Lansing native, will likely see his minutes increase again if Livers can’t go. Howard joked that he might even bring himself out of retirement to face the Spartans.

“I have one year left of eligibility,” he quipped. “The No. 25 jersey is coming out of retirement so what I want to do is dress up for that game and help the guys win this game. I’m calling the NCAA asking for my one year of eligibility.”

Howard said he was in the weight room last year at Miami, preparing for a game as a Heat assistant, when the Wolverines blew a late lead and lost the last of three straight to the Spartans last year in the Big Ten Championship game.

“It’s like a thorn in your side,” he said. “As a guy who is a Michigan man and loves MIchigan the way I do, just seeing us lose three times is painful to watch.”

NOTES

Howard said he respected Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo but added he didn’t fear them.

“I don’t fear anyone. I’ve always said that,” he said. “I do respect people, and coach Izzo has done a lot of great things for college basketball, whether it’s helping develop young talent, getting where we want them to be as men, building skillsets or getting jobs for some of his ex-players … a lot of great stuff in the community …

“But I want everyone in Ann Arbor to know, just because I give these nice compliments to people doesn’t mean I’m scared. I just respect and appreciate what those who have done before me. You’ve got to give respect, humble yourself, eat a little humble pie. I’ve done that.

“But I’m not scared of anyone.”