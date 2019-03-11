Michigan Basketball's Final 2018-19 Regular Season Statistics
With the regular-season having come to a close, we take a look at where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories.
The Wolverines will next play on Friday night in the Big Ten Tournament, taking on either Northwestern, Illinois or Iowa.
Note: U-M's national rank is listed first below, with the actual statistic in parenthesis. There are 353 teams in college basketball.
Offensive Statistics:
• KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 18th
• Field goal percentage: 151st (44.9%)
• Points per game: 239th (70.4)
• Three-point field goal percentage: 135th (35.1%)
• Turnovers per game: 1st (9.2)
• Free throw percentage: 214th (69.4%)
• Assists per game: 183rd (13.3)
• Total free throws attempts: 302nd (500)
Defensive Statistics:
• KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 2nd
• Field goal percentage defense: 21st (40.1%)
• Points allowed per game: 3rd (58.8)
• Defensive rebounds per game: 71st (26.6)
• Three-point percentage against: 9th (29.5%)
• Total fouls committed: 7th (426)
• Turnovers forced per game: 262nd (12.2)
• Blocked shots per game: 65th (4.2)
Miscellaneous:
• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 10th (1.48)
• Turnover margin: 31st (3.2)
More Player/Team Stats:
• Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers' 43 three-point percentage is the fourth best mark in the Big Ten, while freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis' 41.7 is ninth best.
• Saturday's loss to MSU marked just the third time since 2011 that Michigan dropped its final game of the regular-season (setbacks to Indiana in 2013 and Iowa in 2016 were the other two).
• Sophomore guard Eli Brooks' five points over the weekend were his most since scoring six in a Dec. 22 win over Air Force. The 6-1 Pennsylvanian had posted more than two points just once (three in a Dec. 30 win over Binghamton) during that entire span.
• MSU's 30 free throw attempts on Saturday were tied for the second most (the Spartans also had 30 in the Feb. 24 game at Crisler) any team had shot against Michigan all year (Penn State's 34 on Feb. 12 were the most). It was also just the fifth time this season an opponent had attempted more than 20 free throws against Michigan in a game.
