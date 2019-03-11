If Michigan wins on Friday (opponent is still TBA), it will take on either Penn State, Minnesota or Purdue on Saturday.

With the regular-season having come to a close, we take a look at where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories. The Wolverines will next play on Friday night in the Big Ten Tournament, taking on either Northwestern, Illinois or Iowa. Note: U-M's national rank is listed first below, with the actual statistic in parenthesis. There are 353 teams in college basketball.

Offensive Statistics:

• KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 18th • Field goal percentage: 151st (44.9%) • Points per game: 239th (70.4) • Three-point field goal percentage: 135th (35.1%) • Turnovers per game: 1st (9.2) • Free throw percentage: 214th (69.4%) • Assists per game: 183rd (13.3) • Total free throws attempts: 302nd (500)

Defensive Statistics:

• KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 2nd • Field goal percentage defense: 21st (40.1%) • Points allowed per game: 3rd (58.8) • Defensive rebounds per game: 71st (26.6) • Three-point percentage against: 9th (29.5%) • Total fouls committed: 7th (426) • Turnovers forced per game: 262nd (12.2) • Blocked shots per game: 65th (4.2)

Miscellaneous:

• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 10th (1.48) • Turnover margin: 31st (3.2)

