Michigan led 35-29 at halftime yesterday at MSU, but was outscored 46-28 in the second half before falling 75-63.

Several factors led to the collapse, most notably foul trouble and an offensive drought that allowed the Spartans to pull away.

MSU shot 30 free throws compared to just seven for U-M, and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers explained afterward they simply couldn't afford to put players like junior guard Cassius Winston on the free throw line as many times (nine) as they did.

“We can’t let guys like Winston get to the line like that,” he explained.

“We also gave them too many easy shots at times and didn’t provide the pressure we needed to. Bad shots and missed shots were what caused the drought, and it needs to be fixed.

“Coach [John] B[eilein] said we need to take this loss and turn it into a learning lesson.”

U-M’s inability to consistently rebound was another element that added to the defeat, with the Spartans winning the battle on the glass, 46-20.

Three different MSU players pulled down six or more boards, including a game-best 16 from fifth-year senior Kenny Goins.

“We have to box out,” Livers insisted. “You had guys like [senior guard Matt] McQuaid going in there and diving in, and they got so many more 50/50 balls than we did.

“It seemed like they didn’t want it at first, and then it was like we didn’t want it in the second half.”

The case could be made that Michigan wilted under the pressure once it fell behind for the first time, and the sophomore forward all but admitted as much.

“A couple guys started cracking when we had seven minutes left, and you can’t do that against your rival when the Big Ten championship is on the line,” Livers explained.

“We’re not going to use this environment as an excuse, because our guys came in here last year and left with a win. We needed to stay locked in until the game was over.”

Freshman guard David DeJulius — who played seven minutes and had two points and two assists — didn’t go as far to say that U-M cracked, but echoed a similar sentiment to that of Livers.

“We have to continue to trust our game plan,” he said. “We didn’t trust it in the second half.

“Our record shows we had a great season, and it’s just important that we continue to have each other’s backs.

“Playing last night was great for my confidence. For us freshmen to be out there at the same time [center Colin Castleton played 10 minutes while forward Brandon Johns played 13] was big for us. I’m so much further along now than where I was at the beginning of the season.

“I’ve gained a lot more confidence with the in-game reps I’ve been getting lately.”

Foul trouble limited Livers to 27 minutes and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis to 22, which allowed the trio of freshmen to see the extended run they did.

“I love seeing our young guys come out and get experience, because that’s something we’ll need for next year,” Livers noted. “It’s good for them to have going into the postseason as well.”

If the Wolverines were to match up with the Spartans again this season, it would potentially come in the Big Ten Tournament championship next Sunday.

Is that something Livers would enjoy?

“Of course,” he said bluntly. “I would love another shot at them.”