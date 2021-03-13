Livers received an MRI following yesterday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Maryland. It revealed a stress injury to his right foot, and Livers will wear a protective boot while he immediately begins rehabbing.

What seemed inevitable after Isaiah Livers played only 15 minutes in a win over Maryland has come to fruition — the senior captain will miss time due to an injury.

Livers earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in helping lead the Wolverines win the 2021 Big Ten regular-season title and the No. 1 seed at the Big Ten Tournament. He is averaging 13.1 points, a career-best 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while knocking down a team-best 50 three-pointers.

Livers has played in 118 career games and is 13 points away from reaching 1,000 in his career. During his four-year career, he has helped U-M compile a 102-30 record that includes winning the 2018 Big Ten Tournament and reaching the 2018 Final Four and national title game.

There has been no timetable given for his return.

Michigan will likely turn to senior Chaundee Brown and junior Brandon Johns in Livers' absence. Both played extended minutes in Friday's win over Maryland and played well, Brown with 10 points (and a plus-14) and Johns with seven (plus-9). Freshman Terrance Williams could also get some minutes in Livers' absence.