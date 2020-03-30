"Following the cancellation of the season, my family and our coaching staff have had several discussions on my future as a basketball player," Livers said in a release. "After much reflection and prayer, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft and start the full evaluation process.

Michigan junior forward Isaiah Livers will apply for early entry into the 2020 NBA Draft as expected, but can still return to U-M. It was initially reported that Livers intended to sign with an agent, but Michigan corrected its release to indicate he would not.

"The University of Michigan has done so much for me and helped me get to a position where I might be able to reach my goal of playing professional basketball. While this is only the start of the evaluation, I have appreciated your encouragement and will continue to need it as this process moves on."



From the U-M release — under NCAA rules, college basketball players are allowed to retain the services of an agent during the evaluation process. If they choose to return to school, they must end the relationship with the agent and they will not lose any eligibility. However (and again), Livers has decided to employ the use of many sources of information but not sign.

In addition, players can return to school after going undrafted without losing eligibility, but only if they have participated in the NBA combine.

"We know Isaiah has had the desire to reach the next level of playing professional basketball, and going through the NBA Draft process will give him the information he is looking for to make the proper decision," head coach Juwan Howard said. "Even with everything going on with COVID-19, myself, and our staff, will continue to work closely with Isaiah and his family to gain as much information as possible in the weeks ahead before he reaches his final decision."

Livers started 46 of his 96 career games in his three seasons and and helped compile an 82-27 record. He helped the Wolverines to their second straight Big Ten Tournament title in 2018 while being part of two straight Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA Tournament (2018, '19). In 2018, U-M also advanced to its second Final Four and national title game in six years.

Prior to the sudden cancellation of the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19, Livers was leading the Wolverines with 12.9 points per game after posting 14 double-figure scoring games -- three of which featured him scoring 20 points or more -- including a career-high 24 against Houston Baptist. In addition to his scoring, he averaged career bests in rebounds (4.0.), assists (1.1) and missed just two free throws the entire season, shooting 95.7 percent (44-for-46) from the charity stripe.

The 2017 Michigan Mr. Basketball, Livers has continued his work towards a general studies degree.

Last year's NBA Draft selection of Jordan Poole gave U-M a Wolverine selected in the first round for the fourth straight year, joining Caris LeVert (No. 20 by Brooklyn, 2016), D.J. Wilson (No. 17 by Milwaukee, 2017) and Moritz Wagner (No. 25 by Los Angeles Lakers, 2018). Since 2013, the Wolverines have had eight first-round picks and 10 total drafted players.

The 2020 NBA Draft Combine is scheduled for May 21-24 in Chicago, Illinois, but it has not yet been determined if Livers will earn an invitation. The 2020 NBA Draft is slated to take place June 25 in Brooklyn, New York.