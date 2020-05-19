Livers declared for the NBA Draft several weeks ago but didn’t sign an agent, insistent he’d be open to a return if he didn’t get a draft guarantee. The NCAA has extended the deadline beyond June 3, though no firm date has been set.

With nothing much else to do but sit and wait, Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers has given a lot of thought to his upcoming NBA decision. He’s been talking to a number of pro teams while hanging out at home, and he insists he has yet to reach a decision on his future.

“It was a big relief,” Livers told WOOD TV Grand Rapids’ Jack Doles in a video call Monday. “I knew when the coronavirus hit, when I made this decision … I actually knew they would push it back; I just didn’t know when they were going to do it. So, when I found out, it was great clarity on when I can make my decision with my family.”



He’s spoken with a number of NBA teams, he continued, and has only one way to currently impress them.

“Basically, using my voice. Interviews,” Livers said. “You get to do Zoom calls like this, talking with them, telling them about myself ... they even tell me about themselves, so it’s actually a perfect combo to see if we fit or not. So that’s just really the only way you can impress since they postponed the draft, the combine and the lottery. They may see us work out, how it usually worked before the virus, but who knows at this point? So you have to do your best during the interviews.

“I haven’t really made up my mind yet. I’m still taking feedback and evaluation. Really, it’s just what I hear from these teams, talking to my coaches and what they think my career would be or what it would entail if I came out this year or the year after … just basically trying to get the best knowledge possible that I can come together with my family, mentors and coaches and make the best decision.”

NOTES

Livers missed several games due to injury, but he felt great going into the postseason and expected his team to make deep postseason runs.

“All my heart, we would have won the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. That’s truly my belief,” he said. “I can’t talk for everyone on my team … I was actually starting to feel 100 percent back to normal, jump, move, run, cut like was early in the season. Just getting back to the beginning of the season and how I was playing.

“It really sucks that I couldn’t go out and just perform.”