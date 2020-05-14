Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: The Rest Of The Nojel Eastern Story
By all accounts, Nojel Eastern is an outstanding kid who, at the very least, will bring great defense to Michigan's team. The big question is ... when, if ever?
We contacted sources at Purdue for their opinions on Boilermakers' head coach Matt Painter's comments on him and to get the "behind the scenes" scoop on his transfer ...
