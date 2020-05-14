By all accounts, Nojel Eastern is an outstanding kid who, at the very least, will bring great defense to Michigan's team. The big question is ... when, if ever?

We contacted sources at Purdue for their opinions on Boilermakers' head coach Matt Painter's comments on him and to get the "behind the scenes" scoop on his transfer ...

ITF EXTRA: ON NOJEL EASTERN

Other stories:

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Nojel Eastern Commits As A Transfer

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Josh Gattis – Quarterbacks Are ‘Dead Even’