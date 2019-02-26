Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: The Latest On 2020 Scooby Johnson
Michigan offered class of 2020 wing Carlos "Scooby" Johnson a few weeks back, and Johnson has since shown why.
2020 Benton Harbor Forward Carlos ‘Scooby’ Johnson @scoobycm35 goes for 40pts in come from behind victory over Arbor Prep with Michigan in the stands. Johnson holds an offer from the Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/PONMvW1uiy— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) February 23, 2019
Here's the latest intel on the standout wing.
ITF HOOPS EXTRA: On Class of 2020 Carlos Johnson
---
