Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: The Senior Most Likely To Return
Michigan is looking to the transfer portal for help, but the Wolverines might not need it after all.
The season ended with a thud in a loss to UCLA, an 11 seed, in which only two guys played relatively well offensively — Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis. Senior point guard Mike Smith and sophomore wing Franz Wagner, in particular, struggled mightily offensively in what was very likely their last game in a Michigan uniform.
It’s unfortunate given how much each gave to the program this year, but from Smith, you couldn’t have asked for much more. He guided the Wolverines to a Big Ten title as the floor leader, and while he had a handful of tough games on the biggest stage, he also hit some huge shots and had stretches in which he was outstanding ...
