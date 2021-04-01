Michigan is looking to the transfer portal for help, but the Wolverines might not need it after all.

The season ended with a thud in a loss to UCLA, an 11 seed, in which only two guys played relatively well offensively — Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis. Senior point guard Mike Smith and sophomore wing Franz Wagner, in particular, struggled mightily offensively in what was very likely their last game in a Michigan uniform.

It’s unfortunate given how much each gave to the program this year, but from Smith, you couldn’t have asked for much more. He guided the Wolverines to a Big Ten title as the floor leader, and while he had a handful of tough games on the biggest stage, he also hit some huge shots and had stretches in which he was outstanding ...

MORE: Who is the Senior most likely to return?

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball, The 3-2-1: Missed Opportunity & Heartbreak

RELATED: Eli Brooks Reflects On The Season That Was, Looks Ahead To The Future