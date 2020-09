Michigan head coach Juwan Howard continues to put in the work to complete the 2021 class on a high note. The remaining gem — five-star Harrison Ingram (6-7, Rivals.com's No. 8 senior nationally) — is now well within reach thanks to Howard's efforts.

---

