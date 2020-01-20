Jace Howard Commits To Michigan
Michigan has gotten its fifth commitment from the 2020 class, this one from the coach's son. Three-star power forward Jace Howard committed to U-M over Yale and Brown Monday, pledging via twitter.
Howard played for the Mac Irvin Fire AAU squad on the Nike EYBL(Elite Youth Basketball League) circuit this past offseason. He averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in nine games.
I’〽️ CO〽️ING HO〽️E. #CommittedToTheVictors @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/imqScSmJmg— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) January 21, 2020
Howard joins signee Zeb Jackson and pledges Isaiah Todd, Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams on the commitment list.
---
