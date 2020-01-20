Michigan has gotten its fifth commitment from the 2020 class, this one from the coach's son. Three-star power forward Jace Howard committed to U-M over Yale and Brown Monday, pledging via twitter. Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Howard played for the Mac Irvin Fire AAU squad on the Nike EYBL(Elite Youth Basketball League) circuit this past offseason. He averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in nine games.

