Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has made progress with many class of 2021 and ’22 recruits, but it’s fair to say he’s bonded with one more than any other. His son, rising junior Jett Howard, is one of the top recruits in the 2022 class, and U-M is the favorite to land him.

In addition to his father, Jett’s brother Jace is also at Michigan, an incoming freshman. His mom will be moving to Ann Arbor at the end of the month (though the family is keeping their house in Florida, too).

Jett, however, will be playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.), and the player former University School coach (former Wolverine Ron Oliver) called “one of the most talented kids I’ve ever been around” will have no shortage of college coaches calling.

He plans to listen to all of them.

“A few coaches reached out, and they’re all like, ‘are you locked on one school? On Michigan?’ Because that’s a big question,” Howard said. “I always tell them I’m 100 percent open and going to go through the recruiting process like everyone else.

