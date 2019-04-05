By The Numbers: The Stats To Know Surrounding The 2018-19 Wolverines
Michigan's season came to an end last Thursday night with a 63-44 loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet Sixteen, capping off an impressive 30-7 campaign.
Although it ended in disappointment, the Wolverines still had an incredible season that provided plenty of memorable moments and accomplishments along the way.
With that in mind, here are the statistics and numbers you need to know surrounding this year's group of Wolverines:
2 Blocks per game for junior center Jon Teske this year, which led the Big Ten. In fact, it was the most blocks any Michigan player had averaged in a season since Ekpe Udoh tallied 2.9 per contest in head coach John Beilein's first year of 2007-08.
2nd Is where U-M finished in Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency rankings, after placing third last year. Prior to defensive assistant Luke Yaklich's arrival last season, the highest the Wolverines had ever finished in the stat under Beilein was 37th (in 2011 and 2013).
3rd Consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearance for Michigan, a feat that only three other teams in the country have actively accomplished — Gonzaga, Kentucky and Purdue.
4 Players who averaged five or more rebounds per game this season — Teske (seven), freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis (5.4), redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews (five) and junior guard Zavier Simpson (five). The last time U-M even had three players end a season averaging five or more boards was 2004, when Brent Petway (5.4), Graham Brown (5.2) and Courtney Sims (5.2) accomplished the trifecta.
