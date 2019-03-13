Video: Beilein, Brazdeikis, Teske Preview This Weekend's Big Ten Tournament
Head coach John Beilein, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and junior center Jon Teske met with the media this afternoon to discuss this weekend's Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.
They talked about potentially becoming the first Big Ten team to ever win the event three years in a row, and what their mindset is following the Michigan State loss.
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis
Junior center Jon Teske
