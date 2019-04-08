Michigan State's loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night in the Final Four officially ended the 2018-19 season for the Big Ten, meaning the league's drought without a National Title will stretch to 19 years (MSU in 2000 was the last conference member to win the championship).

Despite the title-less streak, the Big Ten has still consistently been viewed as one of the best conferences in college basketball during that span.

The league has put seven of its teams (six different programs, due to Michigan appearing twice) in the National Championship since MSU's last title in 2000, but has never been able to get over the hump and take home the crown:

• Indiana (2002, lost to Maryland)

• Illinois (2005, lost to North Carolina)

• Ohio State (2007, lost to Florida)

• Michigan State (2009, lost to North Carolina)

• Michigan (2013, lost to Louisville; 2018, lost to Villanova)

• Wisconsin (2015, lost to Duke)

Since the Big Ten added Nebraska prior to the 2011-12 campaign, the Wolverines have compiled the conference's best NCAA Tournament record during that span (18-7), and own the second-most Big Ten Tournament titles (two), as well as the second-best overall winning percentage (71.7 percent).