Blowouts in the NCAA Tournament are obviously rare, but Michigan managed to pick up a comfortable 74-55 victory over Montana last night in the first round.

Whether or not a 19-point triumph constitutes as a 'blowout' can certainly be debated, but the win was actually tied for Michigan's ninth largest margin of victory ever in the Big Dance.

'Tied for ninth largest' may not jump off the page upon first hearing it, but it takes on a bit more significance when considering last night was Michigan's 87th NCAA Tournament game all time (the Wolverines hold a 60-27 record in those 87).

To get a better appreciation of how rare easy victories are to come by in the Big Dance, we've taken a closer look at U-M's 10 biggest margins of victory ever in the annual event, dating back to its first appearance in 1948.