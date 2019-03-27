Michigan will take on 3-seeded Texas Tech on Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen, hoping to advance to its fourth Elite Eight under head coach John Beilein.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, they will have history on their side when they take the court.

Michigan has compiled an all-time record of 13-2 in the Sweet Sixteen, dating all the way back to the program's first appearance in 1964 (an 84-80 win over Loyola-Chicago).

Beilein has personally fared well in the regional semifinals during his time at Michigan, posting a 3-1 record with the lone loss coming at the hands of Oregon by a single point in 2017.

Arguably the most memorable overall victory of the Beilein era also occurred in the Sweet Sixteen, when U-M took down top-seeded Kansas, 87-85, in overtime following a deep Trey Burke three at the end of regulation in 2013.