Michigan Has Been Nearly Perfect All-Time In The Sweet Sixteen

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan destroyed Texas A&M, 99-72, in last year's Sweet Sixteen.
Michigan will take on 3-seeded Texas Tech on Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen, hoping to advance to its fourth Elite Eight under head coach John Beilein.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, they will have history on their side when they take the court.

Michigan has compiled an all-time record of 13-2 in the Sweet Sixteen, dating all the way back to the program's first appearance in 1964 (an 84-80 win over Loyola-Chicago).

Beilein has personally fared well in the regional semifinals during his time at Michigan, posting a 3-1 record with the lone loss coming at the hands of Oregon by a single point in 2017.

Arguably the most memorable overall victory of the Beilein era also occurred in the Sweet Sixteen, when U-M took down top-seeded Kansas, 87-85, in overtime following a deep Trey Burke three at the end of regulation in 2013.

Michigan's 15 Sweet Sixteen Appearances
Year Opponent Result How far U-M Advanced in the Tournament (and who Knocked it out)

2018

Texas A&M

W, 99-72

National Title (Villanova)

2017

Oregon

L, 69-68

Sweet Sixteen (Oregon)

2014

Tennessee

W, 73-71

Elite Eight (Kentucky)

2013

Kansas

W, 87-85

National Title (Louisville)

1994

Maryland

W, 78-71

Elite Eight (Arkansas)

1993

George Washington

W, 72-64

National Title (North Carolina)

1992

Oklahoma State

W, 75-72

National Title (Duke)

1989

North Carolina

W, 92-87

National Champions

1988

North Carolina

L, 78-69

Sweet Sixteen (North Carolina)

1977

Detroit

W, 86-81

Elite Eight (Charlotte)

1976

Notre Dame

W, 80-76

National Title (Indiana)

1974

Notre Dame

W, 77-68

Elite Eight (Marquette)

1966

Western Kentucky

W, 80-79

Elite Eight (Kentucky)

1965

Dayton

W, 98-71

National Title (UCLA)

1964

Loyola-Chicago

W, 84-80

Final Four (Duke)
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
{{ article.author_name }}