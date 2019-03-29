U-M's 30 Victories This Season Were Tied For The 4th-Most In School History
Michigan's season ended in disappointment last night with a Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech, but the setback didn't diminish the incredible year the Wolverines had.
They set a school-record by becoming the first club in school history to ever start 17-0, and didn't pick up their first loss until mid-January.
They also etched their name into the record books by becoming just the fifth Michigan squad to ever win 30 games in a season, finishing with a final record of 30-7.
Of the five 30-win campaigns in program history, current head coach John Beilein owns three of them (Steve Fisher also had one in 1993, while Bill Frieder and Fisher shared the 30-7 National Championship season in 1989).
Here is a closer look at the winningest seasons in U-M history, ranked in descending order by the number of victories.
|Year
|Record
|Conference Record
|Postseason (Team That Knocked U-M out)
|Head Coach
|
2018
|
33-8
|
13-5
|
National Championship (Villanova)
|
John Beilein
|
1993
|
31-5
|
15-3
|
National Championship (North Carolina)
|
Steve Fisher
|
2013
|
31-8
|
12-6
|
National Championship (Louisville)
|
John Beilein
|
1989
|
30-7
|
12-6
|
National Champions
|
Bill Frieder/Steve Fisher
|
2019
|
30-7
|
15-5
|
Sweet Sixteen (Texas Tech)
|
John Beilein
|
1986
|
28-5
|
14-4
|
Second Round (Iowa State)
|
Bill Frieder
|
2014
|
28-9
|
15-3
|
Elite Eight (Kentucky)
|
John Beilein
|
1985
|
26-4
|
16-2
|
Second Round (Villanova)
|
Bill Frieder
|
1977
|
26-4
|
16-2
|
Elite Eight (Charlotte)
|
Johnny Orr
|
1988
|
26-8
|
13-5
|
Sweet Sixteen (North Carolina)
|
Bill Frieder
|
2017
|
26-12
|
10-8
|
Sweet Sixteen (Oregon)
|
John Beilein
