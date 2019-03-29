Ticker
U-M's 30 Victories This Season Were Tied For The 4th-Most In School History

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan's 33 wins last season were a school record.
Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Michigan's season ended in disappointment last night with a Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech, but the setback didn't diminish the incredible year the Wolverines had.

They set a school-record by becoming the first club in school history to ever start 17-0, and didn't pick up their first loss until mid-January.

They also etched their name into the record books by becoming just the fifth Michigan squad to ever win 30 games in a season, finishing with a final record of 30-7.

Of the five 30-win campaigns in program history, current head coach John Beilein owns three of them (Steve Fisher also had one in 1993, while Bill Frieder and Fisher shared the 30-7 National Championship season in 1989).

Here is a closer look at the winningest seasons in U-M history, ranked in descending order by the number of victories.

Winningest Seasons in Michigan History
Year Record Conference Record Postseason (Team That Knocked U-M out) Head Coach

2018

33-8

13-5

National Championship (Villanova)

John Beilein

1993

31-5

15-3

National Championship (North Carolina)

Steve Fisher

2013

31-8

12-6

National Championship (Louisville)

John Beilein

1989

30-7

12-6

National Champions

Bill Frieder/Steve Fisher

2019

30-7

15-5

Sweet Sixteen (Texas Tech)

John Beilein

1986

28-5

14-4

Second Round (Iowa State)

Bill Frieder

2014

28-9

15-3

Elite Eight (Kentucky)

John Beilein

1985

26-4

16-2

Second Round (Villanova)

Bill Frieder

1977

26-4

16-2

Elite Eight (Charlotte)

Johnny Orr

1988

26-8

13-5

Sweet Sixteen (North Carolina)

Bill Frieder

2017

26-12

10-8

Sweet Sixteen (Oregon)

John Beilein
Michigan's 1989 club that won the National Championship finished with a 30-7 record, and is tied for the fourth most wins in school history.
AP Images
