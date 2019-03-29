Michigan's season ended in disappointment last night with a Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech, but the setback didn't diminish the incredible year the Wolverines had.

They set a school-record by becoming the first club in school history to ever start 17-0, and didn't pick up their first loss until mid-January.

They also etched their name into the record books by becoming just the fifth Michigan squad to ever win 30 games in a season, finishing with a final record of 30-7.

Of the five 30-win campaigns in program history, current head coach John Beilein owns three of them (Steve Fisher also had one in 1993, while Bill Frieder and Fisher shared the 30-7 National Championship season in 1989).

Here is a closer look at the winningest seasons in U-M history, ranked in descending order by the number of victories.