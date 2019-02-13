Last night's 75-69 loss at Penn State has some fans hitting the panic button on Michigan's season, and while there were obviously a few concerning takeaways from the setback, it's also important to keep things in perspective.

It needs to be understood that at least one 'bad loss' has occurred every year under head coach John Beilein at Michigan, including to each of his great teams.

What constitutes a 'bad loss' is obviously up for debate, but we've simply defined it here as a defeat to a team that finished the year with a sub-.500 record in conference play.

With that in mind, here's a look at Beilein's six best clubs at U-M (2018-19, 2017-18, 2016-17, 2013-14, 2012-13 and 2011-12), and each of their losses to opponents who met the aforementioned criteria.

It should also be noted that all six of the Michigan squads listed (with the exception of this year's, obviously) accomplished one or more of the following: won the Big Ten regular-season title, took home the Big Ten Tournament crown, or made it to the National Championship game.